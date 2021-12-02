A pensioner has died after being hit by a car on a busy main road in Merseyside.Emergency services were called to Moorgate Road North, Kirkby, at around 4.55pm on Wednesday 1 December following reports of a crash.Officers discovered a man in his 70s and a silver Vauxhall Astra were involved in the collision.North West Ambulance Service were called to assist but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.Sergeant Mat Shaw said: “We have launched an investigation into this tragic incident and are keen to speak to anyone who may have been inthe area at the time and witnessed the collision.“If you were driving in the Moorgate Road area just before 5pm and have any dashcam footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything that may assist our enquiries."Any information, however small it may seem, could prove vital to our investigation.“Whether you choose to get information to us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, any information you provide will be acted upon.”Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 21000834116.