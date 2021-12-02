Two friends who died after being hit by a car while they were out walking together in Birkdale have been formally identified.

Marie Cunningham, 79, and Grace Foulds, 85, passed away following the collision on Lulworth Road on Tuesday 30th November.

Marie Cunningham's family said "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our special mum, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty, Marie (Mary) Cunningham.

“Marie was an amazing person who lived for and loved her family and will be missed every day.

Marie Cunningham

"Our family would like to thank the members of the public who stopped to give first aid and assistance to Marie and Grace at the time of the incident."

The family of Grace Foulds have issued this statement:

"It is with deep sadness that Caroline Clarke and Victor Foulds announce the tragic and sudden death of their mother Grace Foulds, aged 85.

Grace Foulds

“Grace was a popular member of the Birkdale community as well as a regular at St Joseph’s Church. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

“Our family wish to pass their thanks to the emergency services and staff at Southport Hospital.”

Merseyside Police say the driver did stop at the scene and inquiries are continuing.