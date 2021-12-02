Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his reign as Manchester United manager.

The 63-year-old German will be introduced to the media on Friday 3 December and take charge of the team for the first time at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"As all paperwork has now been completed, we will hold an in-person press conference with Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at 9am," said a United statement.

A work permit has been granted for the German to take over at United Credit: PA Images

United confirmed the appointment of Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's short-term replacement on Monday 29 November.

But Rangnick, who was manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, had to wait for a work permit to begin his role at Old Trafford.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick will take charge for a third time against Arsenal at Old Trafford, the former United midfielder having overseen a Champions League win at Villarreal and a Premier League draw at Chelsea.

Rangnick will remain as manager until the end of the season before starting a two-year consultancy role at United.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he'd had ''no contact'' with Rangnick Credit: PA Images

Earlier this week, Carrick said he had so far had ''no contact'' with Rangnick since the German's appointment.

As he prepares for his third game in temporary charge of United, against Arsenal, Carrick said: “No, because of the process and work permit, we haven't been able to[talk with each other].

“So we've carried on It's worked well the last two games and hopefully will tomorrow.''