Residents in a North West town say they are outraged by suggested plans to put more HGVs on the roads in order to feed a new incinerator being built.

Construction has started on the incinerator, in Northwich, that was granted planning permission in 2012.

Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) treat waste that cannot be economically or practically recycled. It wants to bring more waste in by road to feed the incinerator once it is built.

The plant has applied for consent to increase HGV movement to and from the site, increasing the daily number lorries from 131 to up to 217.

LSEP would also like to extend access to the site on weekdays, to 7am until 11pm, which would mean a HGV leaving or entering every two minutes.

Directly next to the facility are residential homes and many of the people who live there are not happy with the new proposals.

They say the HGVs would add more traffic to an already a busy road, and are concerned about the levels of pollution as well as the safety of local children.

The local infrastructure can't stand that increase in HGVs and the impact on local people will be enormous in terms of health. Elaine, resident

Elaine, who lives around the corner from the plant said: "It's an ordinary town full of ordinary people but something extraordinary is being done to us and that's not good, that's not right and it's just not fair.

"The local infrastructure can't stand that increase in HGVs and the impact on local people will be enormous in terms of health.

"I think that air quality will then be dangerously high and as we know from the recent legal case in London it kills people, people get asthma, their health is really poorly affected."

However the company have said they have done an Environmental Impact Assessment which they say concluded the new changes would not result in any unacceptable environmental impacts.

A spokesperson for LSEP Ltd said it, "will help manage waste more sustainably and generate enough sustainable energy to power 148,000 homes or a town three times the size of Northwich and Winsford.

“Our proposals to vary our planning consent will mean that LSEP can divert an additional 128,000 tonnes of waste a year from landfill, which is more beneficial for the environment."

It continued: “The construction of LSEP is underway and our new application will not change the currently approved buildings or the limits set on our environmental emissions.

“As part of the variation application all potential environmental impacts, including transport and air quality, were fully assessed."

The consultation process is currently underway and residents can give feedback or object to the proposals by 2 December.