Wirral based fundraisers scale Himalayas ahead of Everest climb

Play video

Video report by Tim Scott.

A group of friends from the North West have returned from training in the Himalayas ahead of an attempt to climb Mount Everest next year.

Tri-4-Life, as they're known, have already raised thousands of pounds for charity completing Iron man triathlons across the world and plan to raise more when they tackle the world's highest peak.

The Himalayas were home to the team for four weeks as they tested themselves at high altitude in preparation for the expedition.

The Himalayas just keep on going up and up. It's like the Lake District or Snowden on steroids. It's just huge and intimidating when you get higher up and I found the environment quite frightening at first. Liam Hanlon, Tri-4-Life

The team's plan was to tackle two peaks, Mera and Baruntze.

The air got thinner and each step got harder as they approached 4000 metres.

Bad weather stopped them from reaching the summits but the group say the training has really prepared them for next year.

Your appetite gets supressed so you can't eat. We struggled to get the calories in. Sleep was tough and we became really short of breath. Liam Hanlon, Tri-4-Life

The team have funded the the trip themselves to raise money for North West charities.

Everest won't be the first adventure they've been on as they have also swam the English Channel and cycled across America.

If all goes to plan they should be scaling mount Everest in April or May next year.