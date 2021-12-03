Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 3 - Michelle Cardno.

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Michelle Cardno - who set up the organisation 'Fightback4Justice'.

The team help people who have been denied PIP payments. Credit: ITV News

Founded in 2013, Fightback4Justice is a non-profit organisation, providing advice and help on various welfare benefit claims; from advocacy and representation at court to guidance with forms for PIP, ESA, DLA & UC.

The team also helps people appeal decisions not to give them Personal Independence Payments. Michelle says it's been more important than ever this year, as she says they're fighting a broken system.

