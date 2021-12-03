A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in the neck while sitting an exam at a high school in south Manchester.Emergency services were called to the incident at Manchester Academy in Moss Side at around 9.40am on Thursday 2 December.It is reported the offender walked into the secondary school in Moss Side and stabbed the victim in the neck in front of teachers and classmates sitting an exam.

School stabbing - Manchester Academy in Moss Side

The boy was taken to hospital where his injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 13-year-old male pupil was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and possession of a bladed article.Two other boys aged 13 and 12 were also arrested on suspicion of assault.Police say that their investigation is ongoing and that officers will remain in the school to offer reassurance.

Pupils at the school were sitting an exam when the attack happened Credit: MEN Media

A GMP spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 9.40am, 2 December, to a report of a stabbing at Manchester Academy, Moss East Lane, Manchester."Emergency services attended and a 14-year-old male pupil was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."A 13-year-old male pupil was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault and possession of a bladed article."