ITV Granada Reports' sports reporter Chris Hall has the story ahead of the clash.

In Round Two of this season's FA Cup, and one of the hottest tickets in town, is for non-league Buxton's home tie against Morecambe.

The first team, who play in the Northern Premier League, will face the League One side on Saturday (4th December).

It is the first time Buxton have reached this stage of the competition in nearly 60 years and a bumper crowd will be there to see it.

Buxton will take on Morecambe this weekend.

The club's average audience is a few hundred people, but this weekend they have sold out the stadium, with millions watching from home as the team get the TV treatment.

Excitement is building, with some local businesses even decorating their windows to show support for the team.

Leanne, who works in the club shop, said: "It's been going crazy. People have been waiting for two to three hours outside trying to get hold of a golden Buxton FC ticket.

"It's been a long time coming and it's very exciting."

Jamie Ward

The club has not played at this level since the 1970s, but that doesn't mean the players haven't.

Jamie Ward played in the knockout stages of the Euros; a key part of Northern Ireland's resurgence.

He said: "I think we're at a point where we will run and get hurt for each other."

For a player used to giant multi-tiered stadiums to join a club in tier seven, it is quite a change of atmosphere.

"Hopefully, we're on the verge of something really successful this season", Jamie said.

Buxton Chairman Dave Hopkins.

The man who signed him will this week give his players the star treatment, as chairman Dave Hopkins juggles the cup.

The pre-natch meal is at his own restaurant.

He said: "Seven or eight are staying here the night before so they should be well pampered and refreshed and ready for kick-off time on Saturday afternoon."

Morecambe midfielder Aaron Wildig.

Hoping to end their cup dream are Morecambe, from four divisions above them.

Midfielder Aaron Wildig said: "We're under no illusions as a football club that the cameras are there Saturday. We've just got to go there and be professional."

The game is taking place at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Saturday December 4,, with kick off scheduled for 12:45pm.