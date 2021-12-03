The 'devastated' father of schoolgirl Ava White, who was fatally stabbed in Liverpool, has thanked the public for their support.

The 12-year-old had been in the city centre with friends on the evening of 25 November when she was attacked and assaulted with a knife.

She was transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Her father, Robert Martin, has said his family are 'heartbroken' after losing Ava. In a statement released on Friday 3 December, he thanked people for their support.

As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family. Robert Martin, Ava's father

A teenage boy has been charged with Ava's murder and will go on trial in May next year.

It said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

“Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

“As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via videolink from a secure facility on Wednesday 1 December charged Ava's murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to go on trial next May.