A busy road on Merseyside was closed today after a lorry crashed into an overhead gantry.

Just before 7am this morning (December 3) police were called to reports of a collision on the A562 Speke Road, Widnes.Officers attended the scene and found that an HGV had collided with a gantry near to the Hale Road slip road.Police stated that there are no reports of any injuries but the gantry will need to be checked for structural stability.

Police said in a statement: "Emergency Services are working hard to clear the closure as soon as possible but the road is expected to be closed for several hours."An update from traffic monitoring site Inrix said: "A562 Speke Road Westbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident, a lorry and an overhead sign involved between Ditton Road and A5300 Knowsley Expressway."Congestion to the Mersey Gateway Bridge."