More students asked to 'stay at home' following staff absence in the Isle of Man

Some students in years 10-13 are being asked to "stay at home" at Castle Rushen High School in the Isle of Man due to staff shortages.

A letter was sent by Headteacher Keith Winstanley to all parents of the school saying "whilst our staff absences appear to have leveled off, they remain significant".

He also said the school will aim to provide some remote learning while staff are absent.

Parents have been asked to check messages 'frequently' from the school to see if any further changes are needed to be made.

If our absence rates increase again, it is possible that we will need to cancel other lessons. We will update you as soon as we can if we need to do so. We would again appreciate it if you could please check your email and phone messages frequently, including early each morning. Keith Winstanley, Headteacher at Castle Rushen High School

Some students are being asked to remain at home during certain times in the school day. Credit: Castle Rushen High School

This follows a number of lessons being cancelled throughout the week.

Five other year groups at Castle Rushen High School have had to postpone in-person teaching this week due to sickness and isolation.

It follows claims that 17 staff were off school on Monday 29th November.

The school has said they plan to teach all year groups face-to-face in school from Friday 10th December based on when staff can return.

The government has said that the situation is being managed 'internally' in schools on the Island.