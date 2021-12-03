Play video

Video report by Mel Barham

At the beginning of what should be one of the busiest months for the hospitality industry venues are reporting a big rise in the number of cancellations.

They've put it down to fears about the spread of a new variant of Covid-19 Omicron.

But they also blame "mixed messages" from the Government, with some ministers encouraging us all to go ahead with Christmas plans while others say we shouldn't be kissing strangers under the mistletoe.

Manchester's night time economy expert is Sacha Lord