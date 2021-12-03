Two otters cubs who were separated from their mums during storms are ready to be released back into the wild.

The adorable otters, named Buddy and Holly, were rescued in spring 2020 during a spell of bad weather.

After many unsuccessful attempts to reunite the cubs with their mothers, the otters were taken in by RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital, in Cheshire.

After 15 months in care, they are ready to be released back into the wild.

Buddy and Holly were rescued by the RSPCA in spring 2020. Credit: PA

The two otters are both now adults at 16 months old and will be kept in an enclosure at a Yorkshire Water site, River Ouse, while they get used to their new surroundings.

After 10 days, they will be released and able to explore their new home on the riverbank.

Rob Scrivens, of the RSPCA, said “We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Yorkshire Water and WildAid to relocate Buddy and Holly to Yorkshire.

“We have worked with Yorkshire Water to identify the best habitats available. The River Ouse in this location will be a great home for them to live long and happy lives.”

They will be released on the banks of the River Ouse to start their new life. Credit: PA

Sarah Mason, trustee of charity WildAid and strategic change manager for Yorkshire Water, said: “At Yorkshire Water we’re passionate about protecting and enhancing the environment we operate in.

“I’m so pleased that Buddy and Holly will be joining us at one of our sites.

“The River Ouse will be a great place for the otters to call home.”