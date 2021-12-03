Police have seized £3 million worth of counterfeit goods in Manchester.

Officers carried out a warrant at 10 addresses in the city, where fake goods, including clothing, accessories, bags, perfume and jewellery, were seized.

Six men - aged between 36 and 61 - have been arrested and released under investigation.

Officers have raided buildings in Cheetham Hill and Whalley Range over a 10-day period, with tens of thousands of items seized.

Officers have seized tens of thousands of fake goods including perfume and clothing. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Inspector William Jennings-Wharton said: "The profits from such businesses can be used to fund other serious crime, and often with that comes violence which can have a devastating ripple effect on communities and nearby legitimate businesses."

The raid is part of Greater Manchester Police's operation to tackle the illegal distribution of counterfeit items and tackle the supply of illicit prescription drugs.

Officers from GMP, Greater London Police and other law enforcement agencies have taken part.

Anybody with information on counterfeit goods can report it online or by using the LiveChat facility at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.