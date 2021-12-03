Manchester United's new interim manager Ralf Rangnick says he tried to convince outgoing caretaker boss Michael Carrick to stay at Old Trafford.

The German was speaking at his first media conference since taking over from Carrick, who signed off with a chaotic 3-2 home win against Arsenal.

Rangnick says what he saw was entertaining - but also further clear evidence of United's glaring vulnerability at the back. He told the media the team needed balance and defensive solidity.

Watching from the stands - Ralf Rangnick Credit: PA Images

On Carrick's decision to leave, Rangnick said: "I had a conversation with Michael for more than an hour and tried to convince him, but he needed a break and I understand his decision.

"I am more than happy to work with the current staff because I need their expertise on the current squad. I will try and find one, two, maybe three people to help us."

Saying goodbye - Michael Carrick left the club after the win over Arsenal Credit: PA Images

Speaking of his new contract at United, he said: ''We have agreed on a two-year advisory deal. If Manchester United contacts you for such a role you cannot turn it down.

This is one of the biggest clubs, if not the biggest club, in the world. I am excited to work with the players we have here. Ralf Rangnick

"I have watched the latest games, Watford, Chelsea, Arsenal, and I also watched on TV the games against Liverpool and Manchester City.

"I am well acquainted. It's pretty obvious the team has an abundance of young, talented players and experienced players.

"The major target for me is to bring more balance into the team. Even yesterday we conceded two and needed three to win. We concede on average two a game and this is too much.

"I want to bring more balance and more control. Yesterday's game, for me as the future coach, they are not the games you need. I will try and bring these outstanding, talented players away from their own goal."

A sign of things tocome...United fans greeting Rangnick Credit: PA Images

Rangnick's deal as interim manager will run to the end of the season, but he says he has not considered replacing the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis.

He added: "If we do well and we stabilise, I might even recommend that we keep working with me. This is all hypothetical, we cannot speak about that."