Play video

Wigan FC's stadium is to be named after a manager who, alongside a doctor, helped save the life of a player who suffered a heart attack on the pitch.Charlie Wyke, 28, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session on Monday 22 November.

Quick-thinking manager, Leam Richardson, and club team doctor, Dr Jonathan Tobin, performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.The players and staff had received training just a few weeks before, which helped them spot the signs immediately.

Wyke was rushed to Wigan Infirmary and then Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital, where he was fitted with an implantable defibrillator to provide protection as he recovers.

He is now out of hospital, and says the heroic men who worked to resuscitate him before ambulance crews arrived saved his life.

Now, the stadium is to be named after Richardson in honour of his heroics actions that day.

Speaking to Granada Reports, Richardson said: "