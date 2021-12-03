The fight against Type 2 diabetes in children and young people in the North West

Play video

Special feature and article by ITV Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Mason Pridding was 12 when he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

After being told he would need a new liver and would be put on the transplant list, his family immediately started to change their lifestyle and diet in an effort to reverse the damage.

But, 18 months on and Mason is doing much better and is no longer on the transplant list. His mum Carly recalls when he was diagnosed:

It shattered me. It really did. Just felt my whole world come to an end but I thought he’s my world so I had to pick myself up at that point. Carly Pridding, Mason's mum

The whole family changed their diet and Mason battled on, regularly going on walks with his Dad.

The walks got increasingly harder but Mason pushed through and eventually hit amilestone.

Normally when I’m like halfway up the hill I just say Dad can we go back down and then like why not just push the boundary. I made it to the top and it was amazing. I felt like Rocky! Mason Pridding

Of all diabetic children in the North West, the percentage of those with Type 2 have doubled since 2013.

It’s an alarming picture, it’s a wake up call. It’s time for us to do something. It’s time for us to support every child that is living with type 2 diabetes or is at risk of type 2 diabetes Clare Howarth, Head of the North of England, Diabetes UK