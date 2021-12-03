The fight against Type 2 diabetes in children and young people in the North West
Special feature and article by ITV Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas
Mason Pridding was 12 when he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
After being told he would need a new liver and would be put on the transplant list, his family immediately started to change their lifestyle and diet in an effort to reverse the damage.
But, 18 months on and Mason is doing much better and is no longer on the transplant list. His mum Carly recalls when he was diagnosed:
The whole family changed their diet and Mason battled on, regularly going on walks with his Dad.
The walks got increasingly harder but Mason pushed through and eventually hit amilestone.
Of all diabetic children in the North West, the percentage of those with Type 2 have doubled since 2013.
For more information and support click here or phone Diabetes UK on 0345 123 2399