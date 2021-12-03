Walk-in vaccine clinics set up for 12-17 year olds in the Isle of Man

Two walk-in vaccination clinics are set to open in the Isle of Man over the next couple of weekends.

People aged between 12 and 17 will be able to receive either their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The clinics will be held at the Chester Street vaccination hub in Douglas between 9:30am and 1:00pm on Saturday 11th December and Saturday 18th December.

12 weeks are needed to have passed since the first dose for a second dose to be administered.

It is really important that everyone comes forward to receive the vaccine. The COVID vaccines provide increased protection against the virus and will also help reduce the risk of spreading the virus within schools, keeping children in education. Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care

Anyone wishing to attend will need to be registered with the 111 team before attending which they can do here.

Those aged 16 and 17 are able to register for themselves, while parents or guardians of children aged 12-15 are asked to register online for their child to receive a vaccine and that they attend the clinic with their child in order to give their consent at the point of vaccination.

Any young person who has tested positive for COVID-19 is asked to wait 12 weeks following their positive result or onset of symptoms before receiving a vaccine.

The Manx government announced earlier this week that second doses will now be offered to all 12–17 year olds.