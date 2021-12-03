Yoko Ono surprises Liverpool charity with 'extremely rare' Christmas gift

A Liverpool charity has said they are "hugely moved" after receiving a surprise Christmas gift from Yoko Ono.

Yoko Ono has surprised staff at The Brain Charity after giving a rare vinyl edition of the single Happy Xmas (War Is Over).

The artist, musician and philanthropist delighted staff at the charity by sending them an extremely rare and collectable limited edition vinyl of the single she released with her late husband, Beatles legend John Lennon.

The Brain Charity supports people with neurological conditions and had no idea they would receive the gift.

Staff at the charity believe their 'Music Makes Us!' project for people living with dementia, and strong connection with Liverpool must have captured Yoko and Sean's eye.

The one-sided 12” acetate has been hand-cut on the lathe at Abbey Road Studios and there are just 50 in total, with the 25 others to be sold at independent record stores across the UK.

Each edition is stickered and numbered out of 50 and includes a machine printed signature from Yoko, making them highly collectable.

The recognition that they thought about us in Liverpool at this time of year, when our clients really need us, was unbelievable. It’s such a lovely gesture to be recognised by a family who are globally iconic. We are all hugely moved. Nanette Mellor, CEO of The Brain Charity

Alongside the vinyl was a personal note from Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Yoko and John, which read:

"This is one of only fifty Limited Edition acetates hand-cut at Abbey Road, it’s yours – to sell, auction, raise money to help your business or your favourite charity or to fund your Xmas party – to spread Xmas cheer.“We’d love to see the journey these acetates take, and the goodwill that they spread.”

Originally released in December 1971 ‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ has evolved to become an iconic global Christmas classic and is now one of the most played and popular Christmas songs of all time.

The Brain Charity has this week launched its Sixmas campaign to raise £60,000 for urgent mental health support for the 1 in 6 people left out in the cold to deal with their neurological condition alone.

You can find out more about the fundraising here.