Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 4 - Hannah Payton

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Hannah Payton - who recently became the UK's first person with Down's Syndrome to become a Zumba Instructor.

Hannah regularly leads Zumba classes after qualifying as an instructor. Credit: ITV Granada

Hannah, who's from Atherton near Wigan has won medals for her country as a special olympian in swimming and badminton.

She took up Zumba during lockdown, and is urging people never to stop chasing their dreams.

