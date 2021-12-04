Liverpool to host vigil in memory of 12-year-old Ava White

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Liverpool this evening to "stand together" in memory of 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil.

Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre last month after a Christmas lights switch-on.

From 6pm, family, friends and others are expected to gather in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.

Glow sticks will be handed out to "light up" in memory of the Year 8 Notre Dame Catholic College pupil.

We will all come together as one, standing up against knife crime and standing strong for the family of a beautiful life lost. We stand together as we light Liverpool up for a beautiful little soul Ava White. Event organisers

On Friday, Ava's father, Robert Martin, paid tribute, saying her family has been left "completely devastated and heartbroken".

We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time. Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations. As Ava's family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family. Robert Martin, Ava's father

Tributes were also paid to Ava at the Merseyside derby match, between Liverpool FC and Everton, on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander Arnold paid his own tribute to Ava, who was remembered by both sets of fans in the 12th minute Credit: PA

Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm but later died from "catastrophic injuries", police said.

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court earlier this week charged with her murder.