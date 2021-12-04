Liverpool to host vigil in memory of 12-year-old Ava White
Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Liverpool this evening to "stand together" in memory of 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil.
Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre last month after a Christmas lights switch-on.
From 6pm, family, friends and others are expected to gather in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.
Glow sticks will be handed out to "light up" in memory of the Year 8 Notre Dame Catholic College pupil.
On Friday, Ava's father, Robert Martin, paid tribute, saying her family has been left "completely devastated and heartbroken".
Tributes were also paid to Ava at the Merseyside derby match, between Liverpool FC and Everton, on Wednesday.
Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm but later died from "catastrophic injuries", police said.
A 14-year-old boy appeared in court earlier this week charged with her murder.