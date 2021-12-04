Man charged with murder of "kind and loving mother" in Liverpool

A man has been charged with the murder of 47-year-old Malak Adabzadeh in Liverpool on Thursday, 25 November.Malak, who was known as Katy, was found dead in a flat on the Green in Stoneycroft.

A Home Office Post Mortem confirmed the cause of her death as head trauma.Mohammad Ureza Azizi, 57, of The Green, Stoneycroft has been charged with her murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Magistrates Court on Saturday 4 December.

A 21-year-old man from Stoneycroft and a 46-year-old man from Norris Green, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain on bail with conditions.

Police at The Green, Stoneycroft Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

Ms Adabzadeh, who was orginally from Iran, was described by her family as a "kind" and "loving mother"

She was generous, kind and would always help anyone. Katy will be missed terribly. As a family we ask for the communities support at this time to find out what has happened to our beloved Katy. Statement from Malak 'Katy' Adabzadeh's family

Police say members of Malak’s family are being supported by specialist officers. They are appealing for anyone with information about her death to contact them.