Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 5 - Rhian Monteith

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Rhian Monteith - who founded the High Intensity Unit programme, which was created as a way to reduce 999 calls from people who are considered 'frequent users' of the service.

Rhian was given a BEM for her work

Former paramedic Rhian Monteith from Southport was awarded a BEM for services to the NHS.

