Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 6 - Sabah Ahmedi

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Sabah Ahmedi from Manchester, who is trying to change negative perceptions of his religion, Islam.

Sabah has been using social media to change perceptions of his religion

Aged 27, Sabah is one of Britain's youngest Imams and uses social media to engage with people all over the world in an attempt to remove some of the most common misconceptions of the faith.

