Five thousand Santas take part in Liverpool's Santa Dash 5k

Play video

The Santas braved the cold weather at The Pier Head and were in high spirits as the 5k fun-run, one of the biggest in the UK, got underway.

Now in it's 18th year, the run is raising money for Alder Hey Hospital's Neonatal unit. Guest of honour was 4 year old Betty, who's being treated there.

She was joined by Liverpool Football Club legend Jamie Carragher, who spent the first six weeks of his own life in Alder Hey’s neonatal ward.

Play video

Betty was born premature and spent the first 13 months of her life at Alder Hey. Parents Karen and Phil have been trained by professionals to have the knowledge and skills to deal with Betty’s ongoing medical needs. Betty is still receiving care from Alder Hey.

The new Surgical NICU is a joint project between Alder Hey and Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust as the Liverpool Neonatal Partnership. It will offer a further 22 neonatal cots for Liverpool, including 18 individual family rooms where parents can remain alongside their poorly newborns receiving expert care.