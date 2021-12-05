'I won't celebrate Christmas anymore': A mother's grief three years after daughter's MDMA death
"I won't celebrate Christmas anymore, it's just not the same is it. It can't be."
Three years on from her daughter's death, Kerry Williams still struggles with the festive time of year.
Eboney Cheshire was just 13 when she died in the early hours of December 3rd in 2018.
It was found that the teenager's death was a result of MDMA, or ecstasy, poisoning. Her mother believes the drug was put in to the teenager's drink.
Kerry found her daughter having a seizure in bed at their Rainhill home the following day.
Eboney was extremely popular and had dreams of being a doctor, with teachers at her school being blown away by her intelligence from a young age.
A year after Eboney's death, Kerry spoke to Granada Reports.