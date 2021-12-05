"I won't celebrate Christmas anymore, it's just not the same is it. It can't be."

Three years on from her daughter's death, Kerry Williams still struggles with the festive time of year.

Eboney Cheshire was just 13 when she died in the early hours of December 3rd in 2018.

It was found that the teenager's death was a result of MDMA, or ecstasy, poisoning. Her mother believes the drug was put in to the teenager's drink.

The day before she passed away, I was actually putting up the tree while she was poorly on the couch, then we just sat there watching Christmas movies together. Kerry Williams, Eboney's mum

Kerry found her daughter having a seizure in bed at their Rainhill home the following day.

At first I couldn't even put the tree up at all. But I do have little nephews and so my family tell me to make an effort, so I made it into an Eboney tree, it's all pink and it's got angel wings all over it, so it's literally an Eboney tree, that's the way I look at it, but no I won't celebrate Christmas anymore, it's just not the same is it. It can't be. Kerry Williams, Eboney's mum

Eboney was extremely popular and had dreams of being a doctor, with teachers at her school being blown away by her intelligence from a young age.

A year after Eboney's death, Kerry spoke to Granada Reports.