Veteran of nuclear tests urges government to honour survivors

A veteran from Rochdale is urging the government to award a medal to survivors of Britain's nuclear tests. John Morris did National Service in the 1950s, witnessing five nuclear explosions overseas. He's had health problems ever since and has had to wonder whether his exposure to radiation caused the cot death of his baby boy. The Ministry of Defence has always maintained that there is no evidence linking the nuclear tests to ill health. The UK is the only major nuclear power not to have recognised its test veterans with compensation, special pensions or healthcare. John was one of around 20 thousand British personnel involved in the testing of atomic and hydrogen bombs in the Pacific, during 1950s and 1960s.

He developed a rare blood disorder linked to radiation and was treated for cancer. He says other veterans he knew also suffered ill health.

Two of my friends - one lived in Salford, died of cancer aged 42. Another bloke in Rochdale, died of cancer, age 52. Those are just two people that I know of. Both of them could not conceive children. John Morris

John believes the effects of the testing also led to the cot death of his baby son, Steven, who died of a rare form of lung disease. He's asking the Government to award service medals to test veterans to recognise the sacrifices they have made for their country. Laura Morris, John's grandaughter, says it's important not just for the veterans but also for their families.

The Ministry of Defence have been asked for a response.