ITV Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott went along to meet Angel & Logan.

An animal sanctuary in the North West is searching for an owner for two inseparable huskies.

Angel, who is white, and Logan, who is brown, are not brother and sister but they have been together since they were one-year-old.

Angel Credit: ITV News

Now three-year-old, the Huskies are currently homed at the Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary in the village of Ramsbottom, near Bury.

They have formed a deep bond and it is hoped whoever comes forward will be able to take them together.

However, staff are having trouble finding a permanent home for the pair, as the breed is extremely high maintenance.

Logan Credit: ITV News

Angel and Logan have been at the sanctuary for over three months and staff are now reluctantly considering splitting them up in order to get them re-homed.

They are hoping someone will come forward soon to offer them both a home as soon as possible.

To find out more about Angel and Logan, visit the Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary website.