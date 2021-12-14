Tributes to schoolgirl Ava White, who was stabbed in Liverpool, are to be moved from the city centre at the request of her family.

The 12-year-old was at attending the Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on Thursday 25 November.

She was transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Toys, flowers, balloons and messages of tribute, left by mourners in the centre of Liverpool, will now be removed so they are not damaged by the weather, the council said.

Liverpool City Council Tweeted: "Due to the rainy and windy weather, the family of Ava White have asked us to remove the floral tributes left in her memory, so that they are not damaged.

"Thank you for leaving your tributes and your kind thoughts."

Her father, Robert Martin, said his family are 'heartbroken' after losing Ava. In a statement released, he thanked people for their support.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear in court next May charged with the murder of the girl, and possession of an offensive weapon.