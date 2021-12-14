Amanda Holden, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have led tributes to Britain's Got Talent Star David Watson, who auditioned for the show 12 times.

Throughout the years, he became a fan favourite on the ITV series, performing celebrity impressions and magic in an effort to impress the judges and viewers.

According to reports, David Watson, 62, passed away last Thursday and was discovered after police forced entry into his house in Altrincham.

Concerns were raised by the retired NHS worker's family after he failed to respond to calls and messages. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

David Watson was found dead at his home in Altrincham

David first appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2008 with his impersonations of Tony Blair, William Hague and David Blunkett.

In 2010, David returned to the ITV series with an Incredible Hulk performance. However the judges weren't fans and he was given the dreaded buzzer.

Since 2013, David had auditioned every year and became a firm fixture of the show's audition process.

In the 2020 series, David managed to get through to the second round, with David Walliams and Alesha Dixon calling the act his 'best audition yet'.