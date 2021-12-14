Cheshire Police offer 'Tripadvisor' review of their worst cell with pics
Criminals who keep causing misery will receive a festive greeting from police in the form of Christmas cards warning them against committing further offences.The cards show the image of a bleak custody suite and contain the message: "Spending Christmas with us is not recommended."They will be sent to hundreds of repeat offenders over the coming days.The seasonal treat - to be distributed by Cheshire Police under a campaign called Operation Jingles - shows a barely decorated custody room set amid a mocked up Tripadvisor-style review page.The suite is ranked as the worst accommodation in the county with one reviewer saying: "Would not stay again or recommend."
A message inside from Chief Constable Mark Roberts reads: "Spending Christmas with us is not recommended. If you are considering committing a crime, think again."
John Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire said: "Over my 30-year career in policing I saw plenty of people spending Christmas in the cells and I don’t imagine the experience has got any more enjoyable.“There’s a serious message behind Operation Jingles: If you’re going to try and ruin someone else’s Christmas in Cheshire through crime, you will only end up ruining your own."I hope everyone in Cheshire gets to enjoy a relaxed and responsible Christmas with their friends and family, and that anyone who wants to turn over a new leaf can do so in 2022."