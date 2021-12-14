Cheshire Police offer 'Tripadvisor' review of their worst cell with pics

Criminals who keep causing misery will receive a festive greeting from police in the form of Christmas cards warning them against committing further offences.The cards show the image of a bleak custody suite and contain the message: "Spending Christmas with us is not recommended."They will be sent to hundreds of repeat offenders over the coming days.The seasonal treat - to be distributed by Cheshire Police under a campaign called Operation Jingles - shows a barely decorated custody room set amid a mocked up Tripadvisor-style review page.The suite is ranked as the worst accommodation in the county with one reviewer saying: "Would not stay again or recommend."

A message from Cheshire Police

A message inside from Chief Constable Mark Roberts reads: "Spending Christmas with us is not recommended. If you are considering committing a crime, think again."

This card has been designed in order to remind some of our more serial offenders that crime will not be tolerated, and if you do commit crime then we will target you. A custody suite is definitely not the best place to spend your time, and as you can see from the card the facilities we have are not going to be as luxurious as you would expect at home. Chief Constable Roberts , Cheshire Police

John Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire said: "Over my 30-year career in policing I saw plenty of people spending Christmas in the cells and I don’t imagine the experience has got any more enjoyable.“There’s a serious message behind Operation Jingles: If you’re going to try and ruin someone else’s Christmas in Cheshire through crime, you will only end up ruining your own."I hope everyone in Cheshire gets to enjoy a relaxed and responsible Christmas with their friends and family, and that anyone who wants to turn over a new leaf can do so in 2022."