The NHS say they will offer every adult in the North West the chance to book a Covid-19 booster vaccine by the end of the year amid concern for the Omicron variant.

As part of the biggest vaccination programme ever, online bookings are now available for all those aged 30 and above at more than 300 sites.

Booking will become available to everyone aged 18 and over from Wednesday.

The NHS is prioritising bookings for boosters and is urging people to book a slot to guarantee their jab.

There are now more than 300 sites across the North West, which is more than there has ever been since the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

The number of sites is set to increase and opening hours for vaccine centres will be extended to a seven-day service in every area of the region.

More pop-up sites will be coming online including at Chester Cathedral from December 15 and at Blackburn Hospital from December 16.

The North West is aiming to have capacity to vaccinate up to 100,000 people a day when plans to scale up the vaccination are complete – more than the current record at 88,661 jabs.

Chester Cathedral, where the booster vaccine is set to be offered.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England and NHS Improvement and Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in the North West is urging people to not delay getting their booster jabs when eligible.

She said “With increased threat from the new Omicron variant, we’re quickly expanding our vaccination programme to protect as many people as possible, focusing on topping up protection with booster jabs.

“Thanks to the NHS staff local partners and volunteers who are working incredibly hard to scale up our vaccination efforts, we’ve already delivered more than 12.5 million vaccinations, including 2.4 million boosters".

The best way to get your booster quickly is by booking online here