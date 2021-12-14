Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 14 - Pete McCleave

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Today is the turn of Pete McCleave from Cheshire, hoping to inspire us all to try to save a life. Hopefully his.

The dad-of-two from Cheshire has blood cancer and needs a stem cell transplant.

Pete started the campaign, 10,000 donors, in 2018 to get more people onto the donor register.

So far, the campaign has encouraged 85,000 people to sign up to the register, and it has helped find matches for 17 people.

