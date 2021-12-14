Play video

Over the space of a year, the Isle of Man has shifted its strategy from ‘elimination’ to 'mitigation’ in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, the Island closed its borders to all arrivals, which later became the best protection against the looming threat of coronavirus.

While the rest of the world experienced a restriction-led Christmas, the Manx public were able to gather with other Islanders in a relatively 'normal' way.

But as we delve into the second winter of the pandemic, all is not so clear.

We know the virus is spreading in the community, but in today's sitting of Tynwald the Chief Minister announced that 12 ‘probable’ cases of the new Omicron variant have been identified on the Island.

This includes evidence of household transmission amongst the new cases.

While little is still known about the variant, the UK Government has said they will not rule out new measures before Christmas to tackle the strain.

For the Isle of Man, the immediate response is not quite as hard-hitting.

However, the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, made a statement in parliament emphasising "an Omicron wave of infections is coming" and "Covid cases are likely to rise significantly".

As a result, he has said all arrivals will now be 'encouraged' to take a lateral flow test for the first seven days on-Island, alongside an increased emphasis on the vaccination rollout.

Omicron is likely to cause a significant wave of Covid infections on the Isle of Man and the Island should now brace itself for a difficult period ahead. Alfred Cannan MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The Chief Minister addressed members of Tynwald on the latest response to the Omicron variant. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

What are the Covid-19 rules in the Isle of Man?

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in health and social care settings.

Government ‘expects’ people to wear face coverings in shops and schools.

All arrivals into the Island must take a lateral flow test within 12 hours of arriving.

All arrivals are 'encouraged' to take a daily lateral flow test for the first seven days on-Island.

Anyone who tests positive for Omicron must self-isolate immediately for ten days, including their household.

What remains of upmost importance to the government and public health teams is the uptake of the booster rollout.

While over 75% of people in the Isle of Man have had two doses of the vaccine, the government say fewer people are attending their booster appointment.

So far, 27,000 booster jabs have been administered to Manx residents, with 31,000 yet to be offered the booster.

Unlike the UK, the Manx government has not committed to offering all adults the jab by the end of the year, but has instead committed to offering everyone the vaccine by the middle of January.

Also with an increased target in the daily amount of jabs rising from 1,000 to 1,500.

For now, the government is urging everyone aged 45 and over to register for their third dose.

The Isle of Man Covid-19 pandemic in numbers

12,580 The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the Island since the beginning of the pandemic.

67 The total number of people who have died in the Island with Covid-19.

65,031 The total number of second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine given in the Isle of Man.

While the Isle of Man is taking no major decisions to tackle the current threat, a cautious approach is being considered under the new government.

With very little evidence of the deadliness of the variant, the main mitigation centres around a successful booster rollout, effectively preventing any further lockdown measures.

And as the Isle of Man continues to 'mitigate', experts say the reality is the Omicron variant is likely already here and the scale of its severity is yet to be seen.