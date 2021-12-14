Investigations are continuing after a man reportedly made threats with a gun in Manchester city centre.

The incident happened at around 3am on Monday 13 December on Deansgate.

A full investigation was launched and enquiries are currently ongoing to determine if a legitimate firearm was discharged at the scene.

The man, wearing a balaclava, subsequently fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have currently been made in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Dan Hadfield of GMP's City of Manchester division said: "We understand the worry and concern that this incident has caused, particularly due to its location and with it being the lead up to Christmas. I want to reassure the public that we are doing all that we possibly can to piece together what has occurred and ensure the person responsible is identified and apprehended."

Police are appealing for witnesses and any video footage Credit: MEN

It is unclear at this stage whether or not a firearm was discharged at the scene and we are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances. I would however encourage anyone who may have been on the road at the time or witnessed what occurred to please get in touch with us as soon as possible. We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have video footage. Detective Inspector Dan Hadfield, GMP

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4409, 101 or via our LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk quoting incident 256 of 13/12/21. Details can also be passed via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.