Manchester United game postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Manchester United's Premier League game against Brentford on December 14 has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.

In a statement, United confirmed the postponement at Brentford FC and said that the fixture will be rescheduled in due course: “Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance.

A decision was taken to close first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, The Club requested the match to be rearranged.''

Carrington training ground Credit: PA

The club went on to say that the decision to postpone was taken by the Premier League Board based on guidance from medical advisors.”

Manchester United regrets the inconvenience caused to Brentford FC and to the fans of both clubs by Covid-19. Manchester United statement

The fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium will now be rescheduled by Premier League chiefs.

The Premier League announced on Monday that a record 42 players and staff tested positive for Covid in the previous week, the highest number since 40 cases were reported in January.

Manchester United's match against Brentford FC will now be rescheduled. Credit: PA

Last week Tottenham's Europa Conference League game against Rennes had to be postponed and was unable to be rescheduled.

There are now concerns that another postponement so soon will raise fears over the rising impact of Covid and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Brentford apologised to fans for the disruption while fully accepting the Premier League decision.