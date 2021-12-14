Play video

A former nurse who had a psychotic breakdown believes the only reason she is still alive today is down to a dedicated team of mental health specialists.

Melissa Smith, who's a mother of two, was tormented by voices urging her to take her life.

The 42-year-old, from Bolton, thinks her illness was triggered by grief after losing her mother and two sisters in quick succession.

I started to hear voices. I could see things. I was hallucinating. I believed everybody was trying to harm me. The voices would say, 'She's horrible. She should kill herself. She's not worthy to be on this earth.' Melissa Smith

Melissa Smith

She was taken to A&E after police officers found her trying to take her life and was referred to the Early Intervention in Psychosis Team (EIT).

The team, part of Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, works with people who have experienced a first episode of psychosis.

Staff come from a variety of disciplines, including nursing, social work, occupational therapy, and psychology and work with patients aged 14 to 65.

There've been times when I've been going to jump off a bridge and they've saved me. When I've taken an overdose; when I've been so depressed I've wanted to kill myself and they've saved me and supported me. They've caught me at every angle. Melissa Smith

Melissa says at her worst - the only person helping her stay in touch with reality was her social worker Sophie Hughes.

Melissa credits Social Worker Sophie Hughes with a lot of her recovery.

Sophie said: "I always think someone who's experiencing psychosis is experiencing a split from reality.

"It's completely out of the blue and it's not normal for their lifestyle.

"The quicker you catch psychosis the quicker you can recover from it and the less likely they are to relapse in the future."

Meeting of the Salford Early Intervention Team

As part of this investigation I was given exclusive access to film with the Salford EIT and attend one of their daily risk management meetings.

Part of the job is deciding who needs their help the most and referrals have doubled in the past year.

NHS data shows cases of psychosis in the UK have risen by 29% in the past year amid the pressures of the pandemic.

Experts are urging the government to invest more in early intervention for psychosis to prevent further deterioration in people's mental health which could take them years to recover.

Here is just some of what was discussed at the daily meeting:

Hannah Osborne, Mental Health Nurse

This gentleman hears commanding voices and they're just taking over at the moment. He's saying he's lost control of every aspect of his life. He's so grateful for the help he's receiving. He said this was his last chance before he did something more severe. Hannah Osborne, Mental Health Nurse

Rebecca Butler, Occupational Therapist

This lady's in hospital. There's evidence of her hearing voices and responding to unseen stimuli. She's been picked up by the police a couple of times and concerns have been raised by the local community. Her accommodation is now sorted so hopefully everything is in place for her discharge. Rebecca Butler, Occupational Therapist

Sherri Coyne, Salford Early Intervention Team, Manager

Trauma and stress are two very big triggers. It can be anything that's unsettled or changed the course of a person's life. Any kind of stress - particularly if that stress is prolonged. People might have stress at work, they might be having stress in their relationships. Psychosis really doesn't discriminate. It can affect anyone at any time. Sherri Coyne, Salford Early Intervention Team, Manager

I also spoke to David, from Salford, who's recovering from drug induced psychosis. He started to hear voices after stopping smoking cannabis after years of heavy use.

He said: "I was complaining about people calling me names on the way to work and things like that and that wasn't actually happening.

"I was hearing things and my behaviour just deteriorated."

David Butterworth

David's been under the care of the Salford Early Intervention Team for the past two years.

He still hears voices but with therapy has learnt how to live with them.

Taking part in activities like working on the group's allotment has helped his confidence and he's completed a building course at college.

Melissa's also back at college and inspired by the support she got from Sophie is studying to be a social worker.

