Mystery solved! Artist behind mural at Tameside nursery comes forward

Granada Reports has found the mystery artist who created a new mural on the wall at a nursery in Tameside.

Staff at Sunflower Day Nursery in Stalybridge were surprised to see the new addition to the building when they arrived for work and wanted to find the artist so they can say thank you.

Do you know the artist behind this mural? Credit: Sunflower Day Nursery

The nursery looks after children from the age of three months old to five years old.

Manager Amanda Ellis said all the children and their families love the new artwork and they are also getting lots of passers by stopping to have a look.

The Manchester street artist Mr Eggz has now been revealed as the artist responsible after he contacted ITV Granada on our social media feed.

Mr Eggz didn't want to be interviewed as he told us if his face and voice are known then this could mean he can't do any more murals. He did tell us more about the mural though. He said it's called "growing up without a stable home" and is to highlight issues surrounding affordable housing.