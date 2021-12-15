Play video

Political correspondent Lise McNally has the latest on the Omicron variant.

It has been revealed that one in five Covid cases in the North West are now the new Omicron variant.

The number of cases is growing at a 'staggering rate', according to leading health experts, particularly, we understand, in Manchester.

It comes as a record 78,610 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in one day in the UK, the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

During the press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday, Professor Chris Witty warned more Covid records will be broken in the coming days.

According to head of the UK Health Security Agency Dr Jenny Harries, the strain is "probably the most significant threat we've had since the start of the pandemic.

"And I'm sure the numbers, we'll see on data over the next few days, will be really quite staggering compared to the rate of growth we've seen in cases for previous variants.

"We're starting to see it and feel it now - in London particularly, but yesterday particularly around Manchester."

The booster vaccine programme has been stepped up across the North West, with crowds of people waiting hours outside of clinics to be jabbed ahead of Christmas.

Manchester’s public health chief, David Regan, has urged communities to come forward and protect themselves.

He said: "At the moment, we know that two doses of the vaccine is not enough protection against the Omicron variant.

"But, the good news is that the boosters are very effective in bringing that protection back, to help prevent severe illness and death. That’s why vaccines are still our best defence against Covid and its variants.

“I’d urge you to pass this message to your communities, and for those who have any concerns please get in touch with us because we want to help.”

Queue in Manchester for the Covid booster jab. Credit: MEN

At Whiston Hospital on Merseyside, respiratory consultant Dr Paul Stockton said jabs were not only important to protect individuals but also the NHS.

He said: ''If we end up with more patients, or more people getting Covid, then we'll end up with more patients being admitted to hospital, which will be devastating for the NHS. It's already working at 100% capacity.

''And as much of a worry is that also our staff may end up getting Covid and if we have less staff on the wards to look after patients, that's going to have a terrible knock-on effect.''

Meanwhile, Covid passes were voted through on Tuesday evening and are now legally enforceable.

People will have to show evidence of having had their coronavirus jabs or provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test before entering larger venues.

The Premier League has confirmed there will be Covid status checks at all of its grounds, and fans with any symptoms are urged not to travel to games.

Passes will be required when 4,000 people are gathered in outdoor seated venues.

Barrow Football Club say they will not be asking supporters to produce evidence of Covid certification, in order to go to the games, as they have reduced their capacity to 3,999.

Ralph Blumson speaks to Alisha Henry, General Manager at Barrow FC.

