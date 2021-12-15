Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 15 - Emmanuel Afranie.

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Behind Door 15 is Emmanuel Afranie from Manchester. He runs Coach Hene Sports Club for children, which was set up during the first lockdown.

The club is raising money to help hospitals in Ghana, and seems set to continue to thrive here. Credit: ITV News

90% of the children are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds - and now some of its players are being touted by some of the region's big Premier League clubs.

Based in a deprived part of east Manchester, it's giving youngsters opportunities they could previously only dream of.

