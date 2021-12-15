Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 15 - Meet Emmanuel Afranie from Coach Hene Sports Club
Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 15 - Emmanuel Afranie.
Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.
Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.
Behind Door 15 is Emmanuel Afranie from Manchester. He runs Coach Hene Sports Club for children, which was set up during the first lockdown.
90% of the children are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds - and now some of its players are being touted by some of the region's big Premier League clubs.
Based in a deprived part of east Manchester, it's giving youngsters opportunities they could previously only dream of.
