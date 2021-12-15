A man who stabbed his ex girlfriend's new partner in a 'fit of jealousy' has been jailed for 20 years.

James Daniel Cunliffe, from Leigh, forced his way into a house and attacked the man on 22 March 2021.

The couple managed to fight him off and believed he had left by the back door, only for him to return with a large knife from the kitchen.

Cunliffe then stabbed his ex's boyfriend seven times as he tried to defend himself, including twice in the head as he lay defenceless on the floor.

The 33-year-old, of Diamond Street, was found guilty of attempted murder at Manchester Crown Court in November, with the jury returning the verdict in less than two hours.

On Wednesday (15 December), he was sentenced to 20 years in jail and a was given a life-long restraining order against the victim.

Detective Constable Sean Goddard, of Wigan CID, said: "This was a violent and frenzied attack carried out in a fit of jealousy.

"The victim was rugby-tackled by Cunliffe, who has then returned with a large kitchen knife.

"Cunliffe has then proceeded to violently and frantically stab the victim in the groin and leg.

"Further stab wounds have resulted in head, chest and arm injuries and a punctured lung as the victim tried to defend himself.

"As the victim was slumped between the couch and the front door, Cunliffe stabbed him twice in the head.

"Initially the victim was in a lot of pain, struggling to walk and breathe.

"However, even though he has recovered, he is still struggling to sleep following the incident and has flashbacks resulting in him not being able to return to work."