Liverpool Airport is to launch a new route to Frankfurt which will offer multiple global destinations to people travelling from the city region.

Lufthansa, Germany's national airline, is to begin flights from John Lennon Airport to Frankfurt in May 2022, which means Liverpool will have a link with a global hub for the first time in a decade.

It is a massive shot in the arm for Liverpool Airport which, similar to most other airports, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool is already connected to several European hub airports via easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air, but this new agreement means passengers will only need to check-in once while changing planes to and from other destinations.

The flights will start on 4 May 2022 and there will be two return flights every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The journey time to Frankfurt from Liverpool will be one hour and 40 minutes.