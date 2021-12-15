Charley Gadd has been missing since Saturday. Credit: Family handout

The parents of a missing student have issued an urgent plea for members of the public to help find him.

Charley Gadd's movements were last captured on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre in the early hours of Saturday morning (11 December).

The 20-year-old had been visiting the city on a family night out when he reportedly ran off at around 1:10am.

He is described as a white male of skinny build, 5ft 9 inches, with mousy brown hair, wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

As we do not live in the area, we would ask local people and businesses to help us by looking in outbuilding, vehicles, bins, and anywhere else that Charley may have taken shelter to keep warm on Saturday morning.

Charley’s father, Jolyon Gadd, said: "We were out with Charley on Friday night and Saturday morning on the 11 December and had a lovely time together.

"We were near the Spar Store in St Mary’s Gate at around 1.10am when Charley ran off.

"We spent many hours then and later in the early hours looking for him before reporting him missing to the police around 11am.

"Charley is not familiar with Manchester and may have got lost and not been able to find his way back to his hotel.

"Charley is a very bright, warm, funny and loving man who everybody hugely enjoys being around.

"He is in the second year of a film and media degree course at the University of Essex in Colchester where he is well liked and flat shares with friends.

"We have heard nothing from him since he ran off and my wife and I and his brothers Bruno and Rufus are desperate for any news of him. We are obviously extremely worried.

"We really appreciate all the support and kind comments given by local people on social media, and ask that you please keep this in the public eye locally until we find Charley. However, we would ask that our privacy also please be respected at this time."

Charley's last known movements were captured on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre Credit: GMP

Enquiries are on-going and searches are being carried out but officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Charley or has any information.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 149 of 12/12/2021.