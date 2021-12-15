Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.

The tearful Argentina striker, who moved to Barcelona this year, told an emotional press conference at the Nou Camp that he was quitting the game on medical advice.

Aguero scored 260 goals for City between 2011-2021. Possibly his most famous came at the end of that debut season, when he slammed in a dramatic late winner against QPR to seal City's first top-flight title in 44 years.

He had scored one goal in five appearances for Barcelona after leaving the Etihad for the Catalan giants on a free transfer.

Aguero experienced chest pains and breathing difficulties during the first half of Barcelona's 1-1 home draw with Alaves on October 30.

He fell to the turf clutching his chest and was treated for several minutes before being able to walk off and taken to hospital.

The Argentinian was subsequently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made I have taken for my health, that is the main reason, because of the problem that I had a month-and-a-half ago. Sergio Aguero

Aguero was forced to leave the field in October with chest pains Credit: PA Images

An emotional and tearful Aguero said: "This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football.

"I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing.

"So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn't very much."

He continued: "I am very proud of the career I have had, very happy.

Aguero will always be a hero at the Etihad Credit: PA Images

"I always dreamt of playing football from five years old. I want to show my gratitude to everyone, all of the clubs I played at and, of course, my love, Argentina.

"I don't know what awaits me in the next life, but I know there are a lot of people who love me and want the best for me."

Football fans in Manchester have been reacting to the news of Sergio Aguero's retirement.

The press conference, which was attended by representatives of all Aguero's previous clubs, including former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola, who managed him at Manchester City, ended with Aguero receiving a standing ovation.

A decade at City saw him win five Premier League titles, six League Cups and an FA Cup, scoring 260 goals in 390 appearances.

385 goals In 685 games in his club career

His final City appearance ended in the heartbreak of a Champions League final defeat by Chelsea, with another career low point being the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.

He helped Argentina win the Copa America earlier this year, while in five matches for Barcelona Aguero scored once, in a 2-1 defeat by Real Madrid.