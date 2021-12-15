Play video

Presenter Lucy Meacock speaks to Samantha, who is playing the White Witch at the Lowry.

As former Eastenders star Samantha Womack returns to the stage, at the Lowry Theatre in Salford, she has given us the lowdown on her latest character.

She has taken on the iconic role of the White Witch in C.S Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and The Wardrobe.

This timeless classic sees children Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter wave goodbye to wartime Britain and step through an enchanted wardrobe into the Kingdom of Narnia.

They have a magical adventure in a faraway, frozen land where they meet a faun, talking beavers, Aslan, the noble Lion king of Narnia, and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Samantha Womack told ITV Granada Reports' presenter Lucy Meacock that the White Witch is a wonderful role to play.

She said: "I like that she is a pained character. She's a tyrant which stems from a fear of losing power and control."

Samantha describes the White Witch's character as "serpent-like."

Play video

The Kingsman actor says she is 'excited to be back in the theatre' and that there has never been a better time to escape into a different world.

She said: "C.S. Lewis' books were always based on the big questions: What does life mean? What does death mean? Why are we here? What do we feel?

"It couldn't be more perfect subject matter for what we're all feeling coming out of the pandemic, really."

The show, which has come to the Lowry, was on at Leeds Playhouse in 2017 where it broke box office records.

It has been described as "pure theatrical magic" thanks to the inventive puppetry, extravagant costumes and sets, along with all the cast.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs at The Lowry's Lyric stage until Saturday 15 January 2022.

Chris Jared as Aslan the Lion Credit: The Lowry Theatre

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast Unscripted: