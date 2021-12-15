A thief from Liverpool blew a vulnerable neighbour's £40,000 life savings - leaving him with just £1.83 in the bank.Liam Haydock befriended the 65-year-old victim and offered to help do his shopping during the pandemic.But he instead went on "shopping sprees", buying Rolex watches, jewellery and mobile phones, all to flog to fund his £100-a-day cocaine and heroin habit.Haydock, 32, who withdrew hundreds of pounds in cash, also spent more than £400 in one trip to Asda and treated himself to a hotel stay.Liverpool Crown Court heard the victim's account was "stripped clean" - wiping out his lump sum pension - over six months from April to October this year.

What do I have to show for those years? I should be in a position to enjoy myself. How can I now?

But Halifax bank won't reimburse him any of the money, because he gave his debit card to Haydock.The vulnerable victim has mobility issues and difficulties with his "thought process" and "forgetfulness".He lived alone in a block of flats near Haydock's address in Arden, Widnes, and his only friend was a young man who also lived nearby, but then moved away.Peter Hussey, prosecuting, said this friend hadn't seen the victim for some time, until a visit in October, when he noticed the man looked "frailer" and was upset.The victim revealed he thought someone was stealing his money, before the friend heard Haydock shout through the letterbox: "Do you want me to go down to the shops for you?"

Liam Haydock befriended the 65-year-old victim and blew his life savings. Credit: PA Images

Mr Hussey said the victim explained Haydock had offered to get milk and cigarettes for him with his debit card.He said he could see Haydock wasn't well off, so had taken "pity" on him and let him buy his own cigarettes and take a little bit of cash too. But the victim was left with just £1.83 after Mr Haydock withdrew £40,000.When arrested and interviewed by police, Haydock denied any wrongdoing, only to later admit fraud.

I feel as though I have been taken for a fool. I feel betrayed. I don't know who I can trust anymore. This upsets me.

In a heartbreaking statement, the "devastated" victim said: "The bank have said they will not pay the money back as I gave him my card."He told the court: "I feel as though I have been taken for a fool. I feel betrayed. I don't know who I can trust anymore. This upsets me."The victim explained he had worked hard all his life, but now wondered why he had bothered.He said: "What do I have to show for those years? I should be in a position to enjoy myself. How can I now?"The victim added: "It's difficult to express just how sad I feel."Haydock's 19 previous convictions for 32 offences include burglaries, handling stolen goods, harassment, theft and shoplifting.Paul Wood, defending, said Haydock was remorseful and wished to "change his life".Jailing Haydock for three years and nine months, judge, Recorder Richard Leiper, QC said: "The bank will not reimburse him, he's lost money, he has no family support, he is devastated and he has to worry about his future."