A woman has been headbutted to the ground by a man who was robbing her in Cheshire.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage after two women were mugged in Ellesmere Port over the weekend.

The first incident was on Saturday 11 December when a 77-year-old woman had her handbag snatched by a man on Heathfield Road.

The second incident occurred at around 7:45pm on Sunday 12 December on the footpath between Wellesley Avenue and Arthur Avenue.

Once again a man came from behind and snatched the woman's handbag.

However, on this occasion the victim, a 49-year-old woman, tried to stop the man, but he head-butted her, causing her to fall to the floor.

49yo woman was head-butted to ground on Wellesley Avenue, Ellesmere Port Credit: Google Streetmaps

Detectives say the second victim described the suspect as white, aged in his late 20s, around 5’ 6” tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a black tracksuit, a Berghaus style coat and had a black snood covering his face.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Green, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “Enquiries in relation to these incidents are ongoing and at this stage we are keeping an open mind as to whether the two cases are linked.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area where these incidents occurred and believes they may have witnessed anything suspicious.

“The same goes for anyone with any video footage that may be relevant to our investigation".

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may help the ongoing investigation should contact Cheshire Police on 101.