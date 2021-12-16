Play video

Brenda Shaughnessy, 85, served her last school meal at Blessed Thomas Holford Catholic College in Altrincham, Greater Manchester after 45 years of service.

Brenda has been a constant presence in the dining hall and is the school's longest serving lunchtime assistant.

Pupils and and colleagues say she is not only the school grandma but also a listening ear.

She's the family you gain as part of Blessed Thomas Holford Pupil

The school threw a bash in her honour to thank her for her hard work and dedication over the years.

Brenda said "Honestly I never expected anything like this. I thought I would be doing my normal duties. I feel sorry for the girls who are doing all the work now!"

I just love being with the children. One day I got on the bus going home and one section was all the BTH children and every one of them stood up. It made me feel like a celebrity. Brenda Shaughnessy

Teacher and former pupil Shane Goldrick, said "She's made relationships and seen thousands and thousands of pupils and staff. You see the pupils go over to speak to her and ask how she is. When they found out she was leaving they had so much time for her. It's amazing"

Whenever we were feeling sad she would always come over and check on us. One time my friends had all finished and left and I hadn't finished. she came up to me and sat with me. we were talking for ages and that was lovely. Pupil

Brenda left the school with gifts from past and present pupils to mark more than four and a half decades at the school.

They won't have seen her for the last time. She has raised money for charity and the school through the parents and teachers association for years. A role she has no plans to retire from.