Granada Reports Advent Heroes: Day 16 - Ehinor Otaigbe-Amedu.

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Behind Door 16 is Ehinor Otaigbe-Amedu, the founder and CEO of a charity in Manchester called Wonderfully Made Woman.

The charity was set up to help women and girls across Greater Manchester build their confidence and form new friendships.

When the pandemic hit, Ehinor started a foodbank with cultural appropriate food, so that families have access to food they are familiar with.

