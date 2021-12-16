Play video

Granada Reports Advent Heroes - Day 17: Linda Wylde.

Every day in December we're opening a door of our Granada Reports Advent Calendar of local heroes.

Each day, we'll be meeting someone who has gone above and beyond in what has been a very difficult year.

Behind Door 16 is Linda Wylde, a foster carer from the Wirral.

Linda has been fostering for nearly 30 years. She and her husband began fostering after Linda recovered from breast cancer 27 years ago.

When her husband sadly died 12 years ago, Linda continued to foster and has now looked after well over 100 young people.

Linda started fostering in 1994. Credit: ITV News

Despite going through treatment for throat cancer at the start of the pandemic, Linda didn't stop fostering, and says it's "the best job in the world".

